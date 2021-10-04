OnePlus Nord N10 5G is even more affordable following $60 discount to $240 (New low)

B&H is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 128GB 5G Smartphone for $239.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $60 in savings attached. This is $10 below the best price we’ve seen before at Amazon, as well.

Entering on the more affordable side of the Android smartphone market these days, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G may not be the most flagship-caliber offering, but still manages to pack some notable features. Centered around its 6.49-inch 90Hz display, everything is powered by a Snapdragon 690 SoC which pairs with 128GB of storage and a 48MP rear quad-camera setup. Speaking of what you’ll find around back, a fingerprint scanner completes the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Normally we’d recommend going with one of the more affordable smartphones in the OnePlus stable, like the Nord N200. But with how deep of a discount the lead deal actually is, there’s no beating the value offered on the Nord N10. So just go use some of your savings on this compatible Spigen Rugged Armor case to pair with your new smartphone at $13 and call it a day.

Before we get to all of the other hardware offers in our Android guide, you should first go score some of the discounted apps and games available for your device in our latest roundup. Then it’s time to consider going with the more capable, yet still affordable OnePlus 8T smartphone. Currently sitting at $499, you can also bundle the handset with the new OnePlus Buds Pro at $599. In either case, you’re looking at $250 in savings and the best offers yet.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G features:

Play it smooth with 90 Hz The N10 5G display refreshes 50% faster than standard 60 Hz displays, making it more responsive and smoother. Swipe and scroll with an upgraded viewing experience on the new N10 5G. 5G vs 4G? It’s not even a fair fight. It’s finally time to upgrade to the next chapter of mobile technology – 5G. The N10 5G packs a powerful punch, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset powered by an octa-core CPU, enabling you to reach powerful 5G speeds.

