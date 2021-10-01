Best Android app deals of the day: Worms 2, Escapists 2, Sheltered, Flockers, more

-
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals in tow. Head over to our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs for all of the latest hardware offers, then come right back here for some software to load it all up with. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Worms 2: Armageddon, The Escapists 2, Sheltered, Flockers, Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by a new all-time low on the HP Chromebase AiO with a rotating 22-inch screen that now sits alongside the rest of our Chromebook offers right here. Deals on the Google Nest Hub and OnePlus 9 Pro are still live, but you’ll also want to check out this 2-pack of Google Assistant smart plugs at $3 each as well as all of the TP-Link Kasa gear marked down from $10 right here. Then go dive into today’s smartphone accessories roundup for additional charging and audio add-ons. 

Today’s best game deals: Hades from $17.50, Nioh Collection, Super Mario Bros. U, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Worms 2:

Grab your grenades and prepare for battle, as the worms are back, bigger and better than ever in Worms 2: Armageddon! The best-selling turn-based-strategy blast-a-thon is now available on Android, with new weapons, brand new customisation options and of course, more explosions!

