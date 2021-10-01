Best Android app deals of the day: Worms 2, Escapists 2, Sheltered, Flockers, more

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals in tow. Head over to our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs for all of the latest hardware offers, then come right back here for some software to load it all up with. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Worms 2: Armageddon, The Escapists 2, Sheltered, Flockers, Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Today’s Best Android App Deals:
- File Manager Pro (No Ads) FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $2 (Reg. $7)
- Sheltered $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Penarium $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Flockers $1 (Reg. $2)
- Worms 2: Armageddon $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Money Manager – Expense Tracker $1 (Reg. $3)
- Bleentoro Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Achikaps Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Vodobanka Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bleentoro Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Sasaya $1 (Reg. $3)
- Sudoku PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- SSH Server $1 (Reg. $2)
Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by a new all-time low on the HP Chromebase AiO with a rotating 22-inch screen that now sits alongside the rest of our Chromebook offers right here. Deals on the Google Nest Hub and OnePlus 9 Pro are still live, but you’ll also want to check out this 2-pack of Google Assistant smart plugs at $3 each as well as all of the TP-Link Kasa gear marked down from $10 right here. Then go dive into today’s smartphone accessories roundup for additional charging and audio add-ons.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Mental Hospital III FREE (Reg. $1)
- 3D Anatomy FREE (Reg. $3)
- Aolix – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $1 (Reg. $5)
- Double Dragon Trilogy $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Little Big Adventure $2 (Reg. $5)
- The Last Express $2 (Reg. $5)
- Acode – powerful code editor $1.50 (Reg. $8)
- LayerPaint HD $2.50 (Reg. $7)
- Caelus Black Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Caelus White Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Caelus Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Drugs Dictionary $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- This Is the Police $3 (Reg. $8)
- Neighbours from Hell $1 (Reg. $4)
More on Worms 2:
Grab your grenades and prepare for battle, as the worms are back, bigger and better than ever in Worms 2: Armageddon! The best-selling turn-based-strategy blast-a-thon is now available on Android, with new weapons, brand new customisation options and of course, more explosions!
