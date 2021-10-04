Walker Edison’s Slatted Dark Walnut TV Stand hits second-best price at $195.50 (Reg. $260)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Modern Dark Walnut TV Stand for $195.51 shipped. Don’t let the list price at Amazon fool you, this TV stand just fell from $271. Even if we average things out over the last several months to get a lower rate of $260, you’re still saving roughly $65 and cashing in on the second-best offer we have tracked. If your living room could use a refresh, this TV stand should do the trick. It features a modern design that’s ready to give nearly any room a face lift. The entire unit spans 24 by 58 by 16 inches and it’s ready to uphold an up to 65-inch television. Three slatted doors along the front can be opened to uncover some additional storage.

If the capacity for an up to 65-inch TV doesn’t quite meet your needs, perhaps you should consider uplifting your screen with this Amazon-made No-Stud TV Wall Mount at $33. It supports TVs that span as large as 80 inches and yield a sleek look that holds your display just one inch away from the wall.

Keep the ball rolling when you outfit your home theater with some of Govee’s smart home lighting at up to 50% off. You can also snag VIZIO’s all-new 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV at $260 off alongside the latest Roku Express 4K+ media streamer at $29. And why stop there when Elgato’s HD60 S+ capture card is down to $163.50 in addition to Wali’s monitor desk mount at $10.

Walker Edison Modern Dark Walnut TV Stand features:

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

3 Open Storage Shelves

24″ H x 58″ L x 16″ W

