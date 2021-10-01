Just $10 will uplift your monitor with a Wali desk mount (New low, 50% off)

The official Wali storefront at Amazon is offering its Single Monitor Desk Mount for $10 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This single-display mount is ready to uphold an up to 22-pound monitor. It can attach to desks that measure to up to 4 inches thick. Once set up, you’ll be able to rotate, tilt, and swivel your screen with ease. Height is also adjustable, allowing you to hone in an ideal view that’s both easy to see and ergonomic to use.

Without question, a desk pad would pair nicely with today’s purchase. Thankfully you can snag this popular offering at $10 Prime shipped. It spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches, leaving you with plenty of room to get comfortable while you work or play. It’s available in a wide variety of colors and is the exact unit that I have been using at my desk for about a year now.

Once finished here, you may also want to have a look at VIVO’s standing desks and more at up to 51% off and even OMOTON’s MagSafe Charging Stand for $9.50. You can also snag this 39-inch folding desk at $33.50. And if you’re on a mission to declutter your space, be sure to peek at a couple of under-bed storage organizers at $4.50 each in addition to this $5 soundbar mounting bracket.

Wali Single Monitor Desk Mount features:

  • Fits most flat panel monitor up to 27 inches and supports up to 22 pounds. Mount plates detachable and height adjustable compatible with VESA mounting holes 75x75mm and 100x100mm.
  • The two-stage locking system is compatible with 4” C-clamp and 3” Grommet Base.
  • The high-grade material adjustable arm provides with a +/-45° tilt and +/-90° swivel to change reading angles, and 360° rotate from landscape to portrait mode.

