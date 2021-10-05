eBay takes extra 15% off Sony XM4 ANC Headphones at $170, more in latest refurb sale

Today, eBay is launching its latest certified refurbished sale that’s discounting a selection of tech, home goods, tools, and more by an extra 15%. Shipping is free across the board and you’ll need to apply code LIKENEWFALL15 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Our top pick is the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $169.99. Normally fetching $348 in new condition at Amazon, you’re looking at 54% in savings while marking the best price to date. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Includes a 2-year warranty. Head below for all of the other notable discounts.

Everything in today’s refurbished eBay promotion comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. We just recently took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings you’ll find below.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

