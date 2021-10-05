Go download Star Wars Squadrons, Ghostrunner, more for FREE on PC via Amazon

It’s time to check in with the folks over at Amazon’s Prime Gaming and the latest set of FREE PC games. Anyone with a Prime membership can head over to this page to “Activate Prime Gaming” (you’ll see the link in the top right hand corner) and subsequently gain access to the service along with today’s batch of FREE PC games. As of right now, we have some freebie Star Wars X-Wing battles, alien survival, and cyberpunk action on tap. Head below for more details.

Amazon Prime FREE PC games

All Prime members can now claim some great FREE PC games from Amazon Prime Gaming. First up, you can now score the complete version of Star Wars: Squadrons FREE of charge on PC. And there are apparently a “limited supply of codes” here, so grab a copy while you still can. This version of the title is for Windows PC with EA Origin DRM attached.

For more of the latest Amazon Prime Gaming FREE PC games, head over to this page and the Games with Prime tab. Here some of the newer highlights to watch out for:

More on Star Wars Squadrons:

Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience STAR WARS: Squadrons – available to Prime members. Limited supply of codes — claim before it’s too late. Experience both sides of the fight as you pilot your way through a single-player story set after the events of Return of the Jedi. Pilot aircraft from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, like the A-wing or TIE bomber, and destroy opponents in strategic battle.

