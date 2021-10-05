Go score this FoodSaver vacuum sealer ahead of the holidays at $117 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon offers FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer for $116.69 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $33 under our previous mention. A perfect tool to have in your kit ahead of the holiday season, this FoodSaver vacuum sealer will make it easy to keep leftovers fresh after all of those massive feasts. It works with up to 11-inch vacuum seal bags and features an automatic moisture detector as well as a built-in roll storage and cutter. Head below for more.

Also included in the sale, you’ll find a series of FoodSaver accessories starting at $14. Whether you’re picking up the lead deal and want to complete your new vacuum sealer or just want to refresh your current stock of bags, be sure to check out all of the price cuts right here.

While the kitchen is on your mind, go have a look at this Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven that’s on sale today. Regularly selling for $130, you’re looking at one of the best prices yet on the countertop upgrade with a built-in rotisserie and more. So at $60, you’re looking at quite the compelling addition to your cooking kit.

FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer features:

The FoodSaver 4440 2-in-1 Automatic Vacuum Sealing System helps keep food fresh longer. The system removes air, one of the main causes of mold and food spoilage, from bags and creates an airtight seal to lock in freshness. One FoodSaver 2-in-1 appliance does it all: automatic bag detection and vacuum sealing mean two quick and easy steps to seal and save, and the built-in handheld sealer eliminates the need for additional attachments when sealing zipper bags and containers.

