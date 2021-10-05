This regularly $130 Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven with rotisserie is now $60 shipped (Today only)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $59.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $130, this is $70 off the going rate, $5 under our previous mention on the silver model, and the lowest price we can find. This is a family-sized 10-quart air fryer that also includes the ability to handle rotisserie cooking, preheating, and dehydration alongside a series of presets for popular meals like pizza and shrimp. Otherwise, you’ll find an adjustable temperature range, a built-in timer, and included dishwasher-safe accessories: two cooking racks, a drip tray, and the rotisserie setup. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Best Buy customers. More details and air fryer deals below.

Today’s lead deal is already one of the most affordable oven-style air fryers we can find right now. But if you can make do with a more personal- or side dish-sized model, something like this $40 Elite Gourmet will likely do the trick. There’s no rotisserie option here, but it will provide that oil-free fry for much less.

Swing by yesterday’s air fryer roundup for more dedicated cooker deals. You’ll find options from Dash, Ninja, GoWISE, Instant, and more starting from $50 shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more household essential and kitchenware deals. We are also still tracking some great deals on Amazon’s “Made in the USA” WAG dog treats and food at up to 30% off with deals from just $4.

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven:

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DBK1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like. A massive 10 qt. capacity lets you cook food for the whole family.

