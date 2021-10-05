HORI unleashes HORIPAD Motion Aim Controller alongside new Switch OLED accessories

HORI is out with a few new accessories just ahead of the new Switch OLED, some of which are made specifically with Nintendo’s latest handheld in mind. Leading the pack is a HORIPAD Motion Aim Controller that sets itself apart by adding motion controls to games that don’t natively support them. HORI has also released a new Slim Tough Pouch and Screen Protective Filter, both of which are officially licensed by Nintendo and will be compatible with Switch OLED. Continue reading to learn more.

HORIPAD Motion Aim Controller

When Nintendo released the Wii, the company took a gamble with motion controls and it was a wild success. This approach ended up catching the attention of Nintendo fans, folks that traditionally do not play video games, and more. Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers for Switch keep the ball rolling in this department, but only when game developers allow it. The new HORIPAD Motion Aim Controller changes this.

Instead of relying on a game to natively support motion controls, the latest HORIPAD gamepad will let players override the right analog stick by tilting the controller. The sensitivity of this can be tweaked by switching between Quick and Snipe modes on the controller itself. It can even be connected to a PC where users can create profiles and tweak various settings. The new HORIPAD Motion Aim Controller is available for pre-order now. It’s priced at $49.99 and will be released on December 1.

HORI Switch OLED accessories

A new HORIPAD is not the only new product up for grabs, HORI has also unleashed a couple of Switch OLED-ready accessories now available for pre-order. First up we have the Slim Tough Pouch in red and black colorways. It is priced at $19.99 and is slated to ship on November 15.

Next up we have HORI’s new Screen Protective Filters that are made specifically with Switch OLED’s large display in mind. Standard and Blue Light Blocking editions are up for grabs, both of which are priced at $9.99. Each of these will start shipping on October 26.

9to5Toys’ Take

While wired game controllers are generally not very exciting, the new HORIPAD may have enough going for it to be a viable contender against its wireless counterparts. By bringing motion controls to games that would otherwise not support them, it paves the way for folks to shake things up in just about every game in their library.

With that Switch OLED just around the corner, it’s great to see HORI unveil a couple of accessories. While the Slim Tough Pouch case may not catch too many fans by surprise, the Blue Light Blocking Screen Filter is a nice surprise for Switch users that plan to spend countless hours staring at the new OLED display.

