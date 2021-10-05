Tidy up your shop with a 30-bin wall-mounted storage organizer at $25 (Save 23%)

HORUSDY (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 30-Bin Wall-Mounted Storage Organizer for $25.24 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. A price drop paired with the on-page coupon shaves a total of 23% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If your garage, workshop, or basement is getting cluttered with spare hardware like screws, fishing tackle, and more, this organizer is ready to tidy things up. The entire unit spans 25.5 by 13.7 by 4.6 inches and provides a total of 30 bins for storing all of your gear. You’ll garner 12 large containers and 18 small ones, making it easy to find an appropriately-sized solution for a wide variety of items.

While you’re at it, why not replenish your collection of cable ties with a 100-pack at $6 Prime shipped? Each spans eight inches in length, ensuring these will work in a wide variety of situations. I always have a bundle of these around the house so I can easily keep everything looking tidy.

Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on one or more of the other deals gracing our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Right now you’ll find up to $200 off DEWALT and other combo kits at Home Depot alongside a cordless tire inflator kit at $24. Even better, why not cast a bit of light on dimly-lit projects with two LED headlamps at $4.50 each.

HORUSDY 30-Bin Wall-Mounted Storage Organizer features:

Adjustable and Removable Bins Are Color Coded for Easy Organization of Parts and Tools

Includes 9 Small Red Bins, 9 Small Yellow Bins and 12 Large Blue Bins.

Durable Construction for Heavy Duty Use

Removable Bins Easily Attach to Slat Wall Display Boads

Bin Capacity Red Yellow Bins Hold 12 Cubic Inches and Blue Bins Hold 76 Cubic Inches

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!