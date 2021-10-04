Easily air up bikes, scooters, cars, and more with this cordless tire inflator kit at $24 (Save 30%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter Cordless Tire Inflator for $23.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. If you’re like me, you’ve got a bike, car, and an electric scooter around the house. This means that on a recurring basis you need to add a bit of air to some tires. If we’re being honest, this is far from a fun task. Especially if you’ve got a manual pump or even a large air compressor to haul around. Thankfully, this offering is here to streamline the process with a screw gun-shaped design that’s powerful enough to bring tires up to 150PSI with two integrated 2000mAh batteries. This kit includes various attachments, a carrying case, and the air compressor itself which has an integrated display and flashlight so you can more easily see what you are doing.

Dr.meter Cordless Tire Inflator features:

Need to inflate something around the house? If you have basketballs, floaties, air mattresses, balloons, bike or car tires that need fast inflation, the Multi-purpose Air Pump is exactly what you need to get the job done. Just push the button and start inflating!

Not knowing if you’re under or overinflating your tires can make the process hit-or-miss. Thankfully, you can rely on the Air Compressor’s intelligent chip which automatically monitors the pressure and shuts off at the desired amount. Stay safe in your car, on your bike and get that air mattress inflated just right!

