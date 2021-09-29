Tackle projects day and night with two LED headlamps at $4.50 each (New low, 36% off)

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsVont
36% off $9

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback from 45,000+) via Amazon is offering two of its Spark LED Headlamps for $8.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, these tend to sell for $14, delivering 36% of savings and newly marking the lowest price we have tracked. These headlamps are ready to cast 200 lumens of light and illuminate dimly-lit projects, late-night walks, bike rides, and the list goes on. Each unit is powered by three included AAA batteries which will keep it running for up to 90 hours. The LEDs can shine white or red and there’s also a flashing SOS mode.

If you don’t mind carrying a flashlight, you can spend a fair amount less and grab a couple EVEREADY Energi Tactical units for under $6 Prime shipped. Brightness tops out at 270 lumens, which is actually a bit higher than the headlamps above. Bear in mind that you’ll need to always have a spare hand for carrying one of these.

Once things are all wrapped up here, be sure to check out some of the other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent headliners include this Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bit set at $20.50, a Bosch’s 12-piece jigsaw blade set for under $5, and even this 40-piece ratcheting socket wrench set at $11. You can also score a 20-pack of Amazon-made steel spring clamps at under $9.50 alongside a batch of Smith & Wesson knives priced from $11.50.

Vont Spark LED Headlamp features:

  • Featuring super bright Proprietary VLEDS that can vividly light up your immediate vicinity, even in total darkness. Unbeatable battery life of up to 90 hours (2X of our competitors’). Easily light up an entire tent, road or even a mountain.
  • Easy, quick and single button press to toggle through 7 light modes. Low/Medium/High/Strobe (Main Light) and Low/SOS/Strobe. Efficiently use only the light you need.
  • Never strain or crane your neck again, thanks to the ergonomically designed light throw at a 45° angle. Competitor headlamps throw light at an awkward 30°, causing certain neck strain. By far, the comfiest camping headlamps ever.

