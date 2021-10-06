Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $13

We’re now mid-way through the week and Anker is rolling out a fresh collection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the other iPhone essentials and accessories, our top pick is its PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand for $24.79. Down from the usual $31 price tag, you’re looking at a new low with 20% in savings attached that also undercuts our previous mention by $2.

As one of Anker’s latest 2-in-1 charging stands, its new PowerWave Sense stands out from previous releases and competitors with a fabric-wrapped design. Its main Qi pad can dish out up to 10W of power to Android devices, as well as 7.5W speeds to iPhones. An integrated place to slot in an Apple Watch charging puck completes the package for a tidy nightstand upgrade. Be sure to get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $13.

Other notable Anker deals:

First up, go check out all of the Anker Android projectors that went on sale earlier in the week starting at $200. But if you happened to pick up a new iPhone 13 since launching two weeks back, our Tested with 9to5Toys review is a must-read on Anker’s 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stand.

Anker PowerWave Sense features:

No need to remove your phone case. PowerWave transmits power directly through phone cases up to 5 mm thick. Not compatible with magnetic cases or MagSafe accessories. Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

