Today, Anker is launching a pair of new Apple charging accessories headlined by a 2-in-1 PowerWave Sense stand geared towards streamlining your iPhone and Apple Watch setup. That’s alongside a new compact 20W USB-C wall adapter with folding plugs and a first look at the upcoming PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite. Head below for a closer look at all of the new releases.

Anker debuts new PowerWave Sense stand

Headlining all of the new Anker releases today is the PowerWave Sense Stand. The brand has long been in the market of providing streamlined charging stations for the desk or nightstand, and its latest offering arrives as the latest crack at decluttering your setup.

This time around there’s a 2-in-1 design with an emphasis on refueling your iPhone alongside an Apple Watch. Anker is mixing things up from the usual design cues with a main 10W Qi pad that’s wrapped in a bit of fabric. Off to the right, there is a space for you to dock an Apple Watch charging puck with room in the base to store the cable.

Entering at the $30.99 price point, the Anker PowerWave Sense Stand doesn’t include the Apple Watch charger or an AC outlet, which is to be expected at this cost. It is now available for Amazon in black and white styles.

Anker is also taking today as an opportunity to introduce a new model of its popular compact USB-C chargers. The all-new PowerPort III delivers similar 20W speeds to what has been on the market in the past, as well as the same low-profile design found on the existing Nano offering. But where the new Anker release stands out is folding prongs that allow it to take up even less space in your everyday carry.

Available for $13.99, it’s also more affordable than many of the other USB-C chargers launched before from the brand. And just like the Anker PowerWave Sense Stand, it is now shipping via Amazon.

PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite on the way

After seeing Anker launch a collection of MagSafe-compatible accessories at the start of the year, we’re now getting a look at an upcoming addition to the lineup. Entering as an even more compact version of its existing and quite popular offering, the soon-to-be-released PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite enters with a design that’s able to match Apple’s official MagSafe offerings in terms of size.

The main critique for Anker’s current Magnetic Wireless Charger is how bulky the USB-C plug is, and the upcoming iteration looks to solve that with a much more reasonable form-factor. As of now, the specifics aren’t yet known on what charging speeds to expect from Anker, nor the pricing and availability, but it should be dropping in the near future.

