Bring home a 100+ inch display: Android Anker projectors from $200 shipped (Up to $200 off)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $297.49 shipped. That’s $52.50 under the regular $350 price tag, matching the previous deal price, and the best we can find. A 200-lumen DLP lamp is joined by the ability to create up to 100-inch displays alongside Android 7.1 for direct access to your streaming services with no additional devices needed. This model also sports a transparent touch panel that provides the “power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.” Head below for more Anker projector deals from $200.

More Anker projector deals:

More on the Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector:

Seamless Touch Controls: Browse your entertainment with pinpoint precision. Apollo’s transparent touch panel gives you the power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.

Clear Picture: See every detail of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more in remarkable clarity with Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp.(Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)

Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, games, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Apollo’s ultra-portable design.

