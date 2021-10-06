Land a cordless Greenworks leaf blower for the fall + more from $35 at Amazon (up to 30% off)

30% off From $35

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Greenworks outdoor tools. One standout and great option for fall clean-ups around your property is the Greenworks GMAX 40V Cordless Leaf Blower bundle at $90.30 shipped. Regularly $129, this is 30% off the going rate, matching the 2021 Amazon low, and the best we can find. Walmart charges $140, for comparison. Perfect for moving leaves and debris, this bundle comes with everything you need including the 2.0Ah battery and charger. The cordless lithium ion blower can produce up to 150MPH wind speeds and includes an extension to “increase reach and blower efficiency.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Head below for more Greenworks Amazon deals. 

But if it’s just a casual model you’re after for light leaf clean-ups while you’re out raking and the like, something like this particularly affordable BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower at $29 might do the trick. It’s not as powerful and will tether you to an outlet, but it will also save you a small fortune. 

Dive into the rest of todays Amazon Greenworks sale for additional deals at up to 30% off. You’ll find off-season lawn mower deals so you’re ready to go for next spring as well as string trimmer bundles and more from $35 shipped

Head over to our DIY and outdoor tool hub for more offers including this 1200A/12V car jump starter, a solid price drop on CRAFTSMAN’s 5-drawer steel rolling tool cabinet, and this cordless tire inflator kit, just to name a few. 

More on the Greenworks GMAX 40V Cordless Leaf Blower:

  • New GMAX 40-volt 2.0 amp hour lithium ion battery provides more power and longer run time
  • Variable speed motor delivers max speeds of 150 MPH
  • Extension tube helps increase reach and blower efficiency
  • Lightweight design provides easier control over the unit

