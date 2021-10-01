CRAFTSMAN’s 5-drawer steel rolling tool cabinet sees $70 discount to $229

Lowe’s is offering the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 shipped. Down from $299, you’re saving $70 here and today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked. This tool cabinet is perfect for storing your brand-new DIY gear. It has five drawers that can hold up to 100-pounds of tools each and still extend fully. It’s on four 360-degree casters and can support a maximum total weight of 1,500-pounds, including what’s in the drawers and what you set on top. With the 9,266-cubic inches of storage, there’s plenty of room to stow all of your tools easily. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Consider the beyond by BLACK+DECKER Stackable Storage System at $87 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not identical to today’s lead deal, but it’s a great way to store your tools that have to go to a jobsite. With three different toolboxes included here, you’ll be able to stow larger items like saws and drills as well as smaller things like screwdrivers and pliers.

Don’t forget that we just found the Metabo 10-inch sliding miter saw at $299 and we have plenty of other deals to browse in our DIY guide. This miter saw has the ability to chop up to 12.5-inches wide thanks to its sliding rails, making it an extremely versatile tool in your shop. Sound interesting? Check our previous deal coverage to learn more.

More on the Craftsman 2000 Series Tool Cabinet:

Proudly Made in the USA with Global Materials Sedalia, Missouri. The 2000 Series 27-in Wide 5 Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet is taller than most comparable tool cabinets, maximizing your storage without occupying too much floor space. Roll with easy from one work space to another.

