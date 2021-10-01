CRAFTSMAN’s 5-drawer steel rolling tool cabinet sees $70 discount to $229

-
Lowe'sDIY and Outdoor ToolsCRAFTSMAN
$70 off $229

Lowe’s is offering the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 shipped. Down from $299, you’re saving $70 here and today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked. This tool cabinet is perfect for storing your brand-new DIY gear. It has five drawers that can hold up to 100-pounds of tools each and still extend fully. It’s on four 360-degree casters and can support a maximum total weight of 1,500-pounds, including what’s in the drawers and what you set on top. With the 9,266-cubic inches of storage, there’s plenty of room to stow all of your tools easily. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Consider the beyond by BLACK+DECKER Stackable Storage System at $87 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not identical to today’s lead deal, but it’s a great way to store your tools that have to go to a jobsite. With three different toolboxes included here, you’ll be able to stow larger items like saws and drills as well as smaller things like screwdrivers and pliers.

Don’t forget that we just found the Metabo 10-inch sliding miter saw at $299 and we have plenty of other deals to browse in our DIY guide. This miter saw has the ability to chop up to 12.5-inches wide thanks to its sliding rails, making it an extremely versatile tool in your shop. Sound interesting? Check our previous deal coverage to learn more.

More on the Craftsman 2000 Series Tool Cabinet:

Proudly Made in the USA with Global Materials Sedalia, Missouri. The 2000 Series 27-in Wide 5 Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet is taller than most comparable tool cabinets, maximizing your storage without occupying too much floor space. Roll with easy from one work space to another.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Lowe's

DIY and Outdoor Tools

CRAFTSMAN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Metabo’s 10-inch sliding double compound miter sa...
Snag six Amazon Basics trigger clamps at $16 Prime ship...
Tackle projects day and night with two LED headlamps at...
Pick up the Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bi...
This Amazon-made 20-piece Steel Spring Clamp Set just f...
It’s hard to beat this 40-piece ratcheting socket...
Several Smith & Wesson knives drop as low as $11.5...
SKIL’s brushless 4.5-in. angle grinder sees price...
Show More Comments

Related

Holiday savings

Home Depot’s Labor Day sale discounts electric mowers, grills, tools, and much more

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $70+

Spigen PowerArc 15000mAh Portable Charger with 30W delivery now $20 (Reg. up to $70)

$20 Learn More
2021 low

Metabo’s 10-inch sliding double compound miter saw gets chopped to 2021 low at $299

$299 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Worms 2, Escapists 2, Sheltered, Flockers, more

FREE+ Learn More
33% off

Snag a genuine leather AirPods case with carabiner for $6 Prime shipped (33% off)

$6 Learn More
Sign up now

Target is now offering new RedCard members $50 off a future purchase of $50 or more

$50 off $50 Learn More
New low

Roku’s latest Express 4K+ AirPlay 2/HomeKit media streamer falls to new low at under $29

Under $29 Learn More
20% off

Upgrade to a high-pressure dual shower head at $23 Prime shipped (20% off)

$23 Learn More