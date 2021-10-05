Prime members can stack discounts and score a 1200A/12V car jump starter at $47 (Reg. $80)

The official GOOLOO storefront at Amazon is offering its 1200A/12V Car Jump Starter for $46.99 shipped with $8 off for Prime members in addition to a $25 off on-page coupon. That’s a total of $33 off the typical rate and marks the second-best price we have tracked. Now that fall is upon us and winter is just around the corner, the last thing you want is to be stranded by a dead battery in uncomfortable weather. This portable jump starter works on vehicles with up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines, which covers a majority of cars and trucks on the road. It’ll also double as a 18000mAh portable battery to recharge your devices, making it work double duty depending on what you need.

If you tend to always be around others that can give you a jump, perhaps your money would be better spent on a pair of AmazonBasics Jumper Cables at $12 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll need access to a running vehicle in order for these to give your car the power it needs to start, unlike the unit above.

Since you’re here, you may also want to snag this cordless tire inflator kit at $24. It’ll make it a cinch to air up tires, sport balls, and more. And in the unfortunate event that you have a flat tire or car trouble at night, you may appreciate having a couple of LED headlamps in the trunk at $4.50 each. Oh, and don’t forget that this 30-bin wall-mounted storage organizer is down to $25 alongside a batch of DEWALT and other combo kits at up to $200 off.

GOOLOO 1200A/12V Car Jump Starter features:

The GOOLOO GP37-Plus portable car battery jump starter power pack with 1200A peak current amps will jump start most 12V vehicles up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel. It is fully charged in 5 hours and can stand by for more than 3 months.

Get an all-in-one car starter, power bank and LED flashlight at an affordable price. The performance of this GOOLOO portable car battery jump starter power pack was just as capable as many of the high-end model and can meet the needs of most people.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!