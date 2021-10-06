CRKT’s elegant Snap Lock Folding Pocket Knife falls to $32.50 shipped (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the CRKT Snap Lock Folding Pocket Knife for $32.34 shipped. For comparison, CRKT charges $70, but Amazon has been selling it for $41 lately with $45 being the next-best price we can find at other retailers. This delivers at least 21% off and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Upgrade your everyday carry with this standout offering made by CRKT. It’s designed by Ed Van Hoy in Abingdon, Virginia and comes with a lanyard for carrying it in a unique way. The drop-point blade boasts a bead-blast finish and is unsheathed using an “innovative rotational opening.”

If you like the look of the offering above and would like to spend less, you may be content with Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife at $8 Prime shipped. While not quite as flashy, you’ll still get a 2.2-inch blade that won’t take much space in your pocket. An integrated clip makes it easy to keep locked in place.

CRKT Snap Lock Folding Pocket Knife features:

Innovative Opening: Unique cam action of the snap lock mechanism

Minimizes Reflectivity: Bead blast finish reduces reflection

Quick Release: Lanyard can be quickly released from tool for safety

Designed by Ed Van Hoy in Abingdon, Virginia

Limited Lifetime Warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, see company site for details

