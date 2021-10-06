Stella & Chewy’s cat and dog treats/food starts from $7.50 in today’s Amazon daily deals

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Stella & Chewy’s pet food, treats, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from $7.50 or so and include everything from dog and cat treats, meal mixers, and more. You’ll also find select items will drop even lower with on-page coupons or with Subscribe & Save discounts. Just remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks from the sale. 

Stella & Chewy’s pet food deals:

We are also still tracking up to 30% off a wide range of Amazon’s “Made in the USA” WAG dog treats and food with deals starting from just $4 Prime shipped. And you can learn more about Amazon’s WAG dog food in our 2021 feature piece to save big all year round

More on the Freeze-Dried Raw Super Beef Meal Mixers:

  • Perfect for picky eaters! Add a scoop of meal Mixers dog Food topper to dry food or kibble for a raw Boost of nutrition & taste. Your dog will love Stella’s super Beef meal Mixers’ 95% grass-fed Beef, organs and bone plus organic fruits & veggies
  • Made in the USA – Each small batch of meal Mixers freeze-dried raw dog food toppers is crafted in Stella & Chewy’s own USA kitchen. All ingredients are responsibly sourced, and NEVER from China
  • All natural and MINIMALLY processed. Because the closer foods stay to their natural state, the better they are for your pet. Meal Mixers freeze-dried raw dog food contains no added hormones, antibiotics, grains, peas, lentils or potatoes and is 100% complete and balanced for all life stages.

