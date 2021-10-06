Stella & Chewy’s cat and dog treats/food starts from $7.50 in today’s Amazon daily deals

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Stella & Chewy’s pet food, treats, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from $7.50 or so and include everything from dog and cat treats, meal mixers, and more. You’ll also find select items will drop even lower with on-page coupons or with Subscribe & Save discounts. Just remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

Stella & Chewy’s pet food deals:

We are also still tracking up to 30% off a wide range of Amazon’s “Made in the USA” WAG dog treats and food with deals starting from just $4 Prime shipped. And you can learn more about Amazon’s WAG dog food in our 2021 feature piece to save big all year round.

More on the Freeze-Dried Raw Super Beef Meal Mixers:

Perfect for picky eaters! Add a scoop of meal Mixers dog Food topper to dry food or kibble for a raw Boost of nutrition & taste. Your dog will love Stella’s super Beef meal Mixers’ 95% grass-fed Beef, organs and bone plus organic fruits & veggies

Made in the USA – Each small batch of meal Mixers freeze-dried raw dog food toppers is crafted in Stella & Chewy’s own USA kitchen. All ingredients are responsibly sourced, and NEVER from China

All natural and MINIMALLY processed. Because the closer foods stay to their natural state, the better they are for your pet. Meal Mixers freeze-dried raw dog food contains no added hormones, antibiotics, grains, peas, lentils or potatoes and is 100% complete and balanced for all life stages.

