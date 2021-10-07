Rest your iPhone 13 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at a low of $17 (Save 23%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand for $17.09 when clipping the on-page coupon. Prime members will lock-in free shipping, which is also available in orders over $25. Down from $22, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 23% in savings attached. This is also $1 under our previous mention. Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this spherical stand has a slot for a MagSafe charger and delivers a design that makes it easy to drop on your device. If you just picked up an iPhone 13 or want to elevate your MagSafe experience, this is a great addition to the desk or nightstand. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.

For something a bit more streamlined, consider going with the elago MS Charging Pad at $12 instead. This accessory will pair with your existing MagSafe cable just the same as the lead deal, but lacks the angled design noted above for a more low profile build. It also comes in a variety of colors to complement your desk or nightstand.

But if neither of the silicone offers from elago are going to cut it, Nomad’s MagSafe Mount may very well deliver the perfect iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 dock for your setup. Comprised of stainless steel, the design is quite similar to the aforementioned MS charging pad, but with a much more premium build. You can get all of the details in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms2 stand – the perfect desktop stand for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with magsafe charger. Compatible with iphone 12 models. The stand holds your magsafe compatible phone and charges it. The circular design of the ms2 is aesthetically pleasing and fits perfectly with any interior design motif.

