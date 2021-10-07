eufyCam HomeKit security systems, floodlight cams, more up to $80 off starting at $36

After seeing a collection of Anker iPhone accessories go on sale yesterday, the official eufy Amazon storefront is now carrying over those savings to its lineup of smart home security offerings. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the 3-camera eufyCam 2 HomeKit System at $389.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $470, you’re looking at the second-best price yet with $80 in savings that comes within $20 of the all-time low. This eufyCam 2 package arrives with three weather-resistant 1080p cameras for surveilling your yard and porch this holiday season. The included base station allows for local recording, and other notable features here include 365-day battery life, as well as support for HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other notable eufy camera discounts:

But if you’re looking for an outdoor camera that you can truly just set and forget, we recently took a hands-on look at the eufy SoloCam S40. This unique offering arrives with a solar-powered design for ditching wires and even having to manually recharge batteries from the equation. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at the experience.

eufyCam 2 HomeKit Security System features:

1080p Full HD Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD, so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home. A Year’s Security from 1 Charge Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge. Zero Hidden Costs Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!