LEGO’s new 9,090-piece Titanic has been officially unveiled, measures 53 inches long

After our first look at the end of last month, the LEGO Group has now officially unveiled its largest non-Art set to date. Clocking in with nearly 9,100 pieces, the upcoming Creator Expert Titanic arrives with plenty of brick-built details and an impressive 53-inch length. Head below for all of the information.

LEGO Titanic officially unveiled!

The largest LEGO set to date (that isn’t a mosaic) has been formally unveiled! In what will likely be one of the most eye-catching creations of 2021, the new LEGO Titanic has been showcased in its full glory. And oh, is there a lot to take in. The 9,090-piece build will stack up to a whopping 53 inches long, giving it one of the largest footprints of any model to fit with its massive part count.

One of the things that we’re now getting a first look at are the interior aspects of the model. We had previously known more or less what to expect from the exterior, but now we can see all of the details inside. The LEGO Titanic can be split into three different modules, which reveals a cutaway of the interior. Each of the layers is a single brick tall but manages to show off everything from the grand staircase to the smoking lounge and other areas. One of the more unique features of the set is that you can get a look in the engine room and actually pull out the mechanism that makes the propellers turn.

Speaking of working features, you’ll also be able to raise the anchor and adjust the tension line between the different masts. Display-focused sets like this aren’t really meant to be played with in the way that your typical set is, but the added functionality is certainly appreciated.

To wrap up the LEGO Titanic build, you’ll find a more unique display plaque than the average collectible kit. Made up of the printed key pieces from the Ideas Typewriter earlier in the year, the plaque has that expected turn of the century design to really pull everything together.

The new Creator Expert LEGO Titanic will be officially setting sail come November. As we had originally reported, the kit will launch with a $629.99 price tag once it goes up for sale next month. Pre-orders will begin on November 1 before officially debuting a week later on November 8.

Now that the LEGO Titanic has been unveiled, it is safe to say that this is one impressive creation. I wasn’t exactly sold just from the leak we had originally covered, but now getting to see the complete model really has me wanting to add this set to my collection. The only problem is finding a place to display such a massive kit, which is likely going to be a problem for many builders. Though if you have the room, this is a set that will likely go unmatched for quite some time.

Check out all of the glory of the set below:









