Bring ecobee’s SmartThermostat to your Siri setup ahead of winter for $199 (Save $50)

-
AmazonSmart Homeecobee
Save $50 $199

Amazon now offers the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199 shipped. Down from the usual $249 price you’d pay, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches our previous mention from back in July, and is the best price of the year. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. It was also just announced that the SmartThermostat will be receiving onboard Siri support. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $120 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of colder weather.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your HomeKit setup further or branch out and increase your Assistant capabilities, our smart home guide is packed with discounts. Headlined by a $50 clearance discount on the Google Nest Hub, you’re also looking a series of meross HomeKit lamps from $40 and more.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
ecobee

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to $180 on Apple’s latest Mac mini at Amazon ...
Philips Hue refurb sale goes live with rare deals on ou...
See why CORSAIR’s Sabre Pro gaming mouse is the &...
Pickup Samsung’s 15-inch AMOLED i7 Galaxy Book Pr...
Lamicall’s 2021 Adjustable Metal Smartphone Stand...
Amazon’s Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan with Remot...
Ride your bike inside all winter: BalanceFrom’s m...
Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 870 QVO SSDs on sale f...
Show More Comments

Related

Cruise around this fall for nearly 40 miles on SWFT’s e-bike at $1,200, more in New Green Deals

Reg. $169

ecobee3 lite HomeKit Thermostat falls to lowest price of the year at $120 (Save 29%)

$120 Learn More

BLACK+DECKER’s 2-piece yard kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze at $89, more in New Green Deals

28% off

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Color Dimmable Light Bulb 2-pack now $18 (Reg. $25) + more from $10

From $10 Learn More
M1-powered

Save up to $180 on Apple’s latest Mac mini at Amazon and take M1 for a spin

Save $180 Learn More
35% off

Sperry Doorbuster Savings Event offers slippers for $60 shipped (Reg. up to $90)

$60 Learn More
Save now

Philips Hue refurb sale goes live with rare deals on outdoor lamps, bias lights, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $55

See why CORSAIR’s Sabre Pro gaming mouse is the “king of low latency” at new $40 low

$40 Learn More