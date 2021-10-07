Bring ecobee’s SmartThermostat to your Siri setup ahead of winter for $199 (Save $50)

Amazon now offers the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199 shipped. Down from the usual $249 price you’d pay, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches our previous mention from back in July, and is the best price of the year. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. It was also just announced that the SmartThermostat will be receiving onboard Siri support. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $120 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of colder weather.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your HomeKit setup further or branch out and increase your Assistant capabilities, our smart home guide is packed with discounts. Headlined by a $50 clearance discount on the Google Nest Hub, you’re also looking a series of meross HomeKit lamps from $40 and more.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!