Tenergy’s 2-pack of no hub-required smart color bulbs drops to $15 (25% off) + more

Tenergy (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 2-packs of its Wi-Fi LED Color Changing Smart Bulbs for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a solid 25% price drop, the lowest price we can find, and affordable way to add a pair of no hub-required smart bulbs to your setup. Compatible with Amazon And Google’s voice assistants, these lights can be controlled via voice commands or your iOS/Android device. It supports up to “60,000 shades of smooth tunable white” and 16 million color combinations alongside the ability create schedules for energy bill savings and overall convenience. A 3-year warranty is included with purchase and you’ll find more smart Tenergy deals below. 

More Tenergy deals:

You’ll also want to browse through today’s Anker smart home deals starting from $36 as well as today’s offer on ecobee’s SmartThermostat and our Philips Hue refurb sale. Then head over to our smart home hub for deals on Kasa’s all-new Outdoor Smart Plug, the LEVOIT 200S Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier, and much more right here. Just make sure you browse through our previous TP-Link Kasa roundup for more smart bulbs and switches from $10

More on the Tenergy Color Changing Smart Bulbs:

  • Voice controlled Wi-Fi led bulb – Compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Assistant, or easily controlled via the free app available for both iOS and Android. Compatible with 2.4 GHz WiFi networks only.
  • Full customizable Led lights – Choose between 60,000 shades of smooth tunable white and 16 million color combination of RGB led lights to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion.

