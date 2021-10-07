Tenergy’s 2-pack of no hub-required smart color bulbs drops to $15 (25% off) + more

Tenergy (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 2-packs of its Wi-Fi LED Color Changing Smart Bulbs for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a solid 25% price drop, the lowest price we can find, and affordable way to add a pair of no hub-required smart bulbs to your setup. Compatible with Amazon And Google’s voice assistants, these lights can be controlled via voice commands or your iOS/Android device. It supports up to “60,000 shades of smooth tunable white” and 16 million color combinations alongside the ability create schedules for energy bill savings and overall convenience. A 3-year warranty is included with purchase and you’ll find more smart Tenergy deals below.

More Tenergy deals:

You’ll also want to browse through today’s Anker smart home deals starting from $36 as well as today’s offer on ecobee’s SmartThermostat and our Philips Hue refurb sale. Then head over to our smart home hub for deals on Kasa’s all-new Outdoor Smart Plug, the LEVOIT 200S Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier, and much more right here. Just make sure you browse through our previous TP-Link Kasa roundup for more smart bulbs and switches from $10.

More on the Tenergy Color Changing Smart Bulbs:

Voice controlled Wi-Fi led bulb – Compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Assistant, or easily controlled via the free app available for both iOS and Android. Compatible with 2.4 GHz WiFi networks only.

Full customizable Led lights – Choose between 60,000 shades of smooth tunable white and 16 million color combination of RGB led lights to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!