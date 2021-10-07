Pad & Quill’s new iPhone 13 leather wallet cases hit all-time lows from $68 shipped (Reg. $110+)

Pad & Quill launched its new iPhone 13 cases last month with some solid price drops, but both models just got even more affordable. This year’s lineup consists of the MagSafe-ready LeatherSafe Pocket Book for iPhone 13, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max as well as the LeatherSafe Luxury Book for the two Pro models. Regularly listed at as much as $110 these days, some solid markdowns in combination with our exclusive discount code will yield the lowest totals we have tracked thus far on both of the new Pad & Quill iPhone 13 cases. Head below for all of the details.

Both of the new Pad & Quill iPhone 13 LeatherSafe cases feature new cut-outs to support Apple’s wireless MagSafe charging puck alongside the brand’s usual use of premium leathers and even some real cherry hardwood on the luxury model. You’ll also find the same 25-year warranty and 30-day money back guarantees the brand is known for.

Details on today’s discounts can be found below and be sure to use code PQ15 at checkout to redeem the special pre-order prices:

You can learn more about both models in our initial launch coverage for the new lineup, not to mention a massive collection of new iPhone 13 cases in our giant master roundup of the best options out there. We also just recently caught a glimpse of the brand’s new discreet American leather AirTag keychain case at 15% off alongside some rare price drops on Apple’s item trackers right here.

More on the Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Luxury iPhone 13 Book:

This all-new leather case design is made with the exact same leathers we use in all our leather bags. The cherry hardwood tray is hewn from a single piece of FSC certified cherry hardwood. We then crafted a more compact book-style case that holds 5-7 credit cards, includes a hidden cash pocket, and allows access to all ports. The LeatherSafe Luxury Book is wrapped up with a durable moleskin style elastic strap for safekeeping. One small note, look inside the cash pocket. Those small initials are from the artisan who made that case for you!

