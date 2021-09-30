Pad & Quill unveils new discreet American leather AirTag keychain case at 15% off

Pad & Quill just unveiled its new leather AirTag case known as The Jimmy. Back in April of this year, the Apple accessory brand unleashed its first AirTags accessories with the Mighty Leather Keychain variant, but Pad & Quill is back again today with another handcrafted carrier for your Apple item trackers. Best of all, this is 9to5Toys, so we a have nice discount code to knock 15% off the brand new leather AirTag case. Head below for all of the details.

New Pad & Quill Jimmy leather AirTag case

The new Jimmy leather AirTag case features all of the usuals from Pad & Quill: high-quality American leather construction, a handcrafted design, a 25-year warranty, and more. From there you’ll also find a nice Pad & Quill logo embossment as well as the parachute-grade stitching it uses in its more expensive gear. Its very small footprint is designed to hide amongst your keys.

Here’s more from Pad & Quill on the design inspiration:

Discreet, unassuming, and small. We think the Jimmy Airtag case is designed for those who like to keep the Airtag to a minimum while surrounding it in luxurious American full-grain leather. Why Jimmy? Because you’ll need to ‘Jimmy’ the AirTag into this little keychain. Once you do that with its secure button snap tension fit you’ll not think about it again until next year, when it’s time to replace the battery.

The Jimmy also sports a stainless steel key ring and is available in three different leather colorways (chestnut, whiskey, and galloper black). Purchasers can also choose to go for a single case or save some cash on the larger 4-pack. Just make sure you use code PQ15 at checkout to receive the prices listed below:

Go dive into today’s deal on elago’s combo silicone AirPods Pro and AirTag case as well as our coverage of the 3-digit combination lock zinc Link AirTag case from Raptic. Then hit up our roundup of the best AirTag accessories out there and dive into more of our launch coverage below:

