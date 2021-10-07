This capable 18-in-1 multi-tool just fell to $12.50 Prime shipped (40% off)

Rose Kuli (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 18-in-1 Multi-Tool for $12.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $8 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Be prepared to tackle all sorts of things with this capable 18-in-1 multi-tool. Functions include a hammer, axe, knife, pliers, saw, hex wrenches, and much more. Heat-treated stainless steel is used throughout, helping improve the longevity of this unit. An included carrying case makes it easy to take along with you.

If the offering above is bigger than you’d prefer, perhaps you’d be better off with something like Nite Ize’s DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool at under $4 Prime shipped. It’s perfect for folks that would like to have a multi-tool, but don’t want anything bulky. You’ll stand to benefit from having Phillips and slotted screwdriver tips, a scoring point, serrated edge, and bottle opener. An integrated carabiner clip makes it a cinch to clip onto a keychain, backpack, and more.

Keep the ball rolling when you see what else is on sale in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. A couple of recent additions include GOOLOO’s 1200A/12V car jump starter at $47 and this cordless tire inflator kit at $24. Oh, and don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC alongside our coverage of the all-new Kershaw Downforce.

Rose Kuli 18-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

  • Includes a Hammer, Axe, Knife, Pliers, Saw, Hex Wrenches, Bottle Opener, Phillips screwdriver, File, Fish Descaler, Cutter, Stripper and more with a Safety Tail Lock, Perfect ready for anything
  • High-quality engineering/ heat treated/oxidation for hardened stainless steel guarantees years of reliable performance antioxidant/ colorfast /corrosion-proof/ UV resistant/high hardness /ultra-tough/Comfortable/Durable Military survival kit

