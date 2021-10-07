Vitamix’s Ascent Smart Blender cooks soup and just dropped back to Amazon 2021 low at $525

-
Amazon
Reg. $600 $525

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender for $524.95 shipped. Regularly $600 at Amazon, this model is currently on sale for $550 direct and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon this year. Alongside the touch screen controls, this is a smart blender with a connected base that can detect the container size and selected job at hand while connecting to the Vitamix app for an additional “17 programs and 500+ recipes.” But you’ll also find five on-board programs for smoothies, hot soups, dips & spreads, and frozen desserts, as well as a handy self-cleaning feature. Rated 4+ stars at Williams Sonoma. More details below. 

The 600W NutriBullet Nutrient Extractor makes for a great lower cost alternative that will save you a ton over today’s lead deal. While it’s not quite as capable overall, it can still handle your daily smoothie, dips, and light meal prep for $55 shipped. Just don’t expect it to be as powerful or heat up the soups this winter. 

Speaking of upcoming meals and the like, you’ll want to go grab yourself a Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan while they are on sale for $30, a 2021 low at 25% off. Then go take a look at our feature piece on the best new cookbook for fall before you dive into our home goods deal hub for offers on additional kitchenware, household essentials, furniture upgrades, and much more including all of these air fryer discounts

More on the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender:

  • Program Settings: Five program settings (for Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts, and Self-Cleaning) ensure walk-away convenience and consistent results. The A3500 pairs with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App: Unlock the Ascent Series A3500’s full potential with 17 programs and 500+ recipes with the iOS + Android app.
  • Touchscreen Controls give the machine a sleek silhouette and are easily wiped clean.Electrical Ratings – 120 V, 50-60 Hz, 12 Amps. Cord: 4 feet. HP: 2.2-peak

