Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have dropped to a new all-time low at $127, more from $115

Update: Galaxy Buds Pro have now dropped to $126.99, undercutting our previous mention by $21 and marking a new all-time low.

We’re now tracking a pair of notable discounts on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds headlined by a new Amazon low on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Dropping down to $147.99, you’re looking at $52 in savings from the usual $200 price tag and one of the lowest prices to date at any retailer. With active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode leading the way, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro live up to their flagship status with plenty of other notable perks. For starters, there’s also spatial audio that pairs with a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also 28 hours of playback thanks to the charging case, too. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review. But then be sure to head below for a discount on the Galaxy Buds 2.

If the added spatial audio support and improved water-resistance aren’t doing anything for you, we’re also tracking a notable discount on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $114.99 at Woot. As still one of the first notable discounts, this is within $5 of the all-time low and the second-best so far. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features above, but at a more affordable price and some compromises. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

To close out last week, we saw the popular 1MORE’s affordable ComfoBuds Pro with ANC drop the best Amazon price yet. While not as tailored to the Samsung ecosystem as either offering, these true wireless buds will still offer a distraction-free listening experience with 28-hour playback and more. Plus, they’re marked down to $60, delivering a more affordable pair of earbuds at $35 off.

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

