1MORE’s affordable ComfoBuds Pro with ANC are even more so at $60 (Save $35)

1MORE’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $59.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $95, you’re looking at 37% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $15 in order to mark a new all-time low. 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro arrive as a more affordable alternative to other flagship earbuds while still delivering active noise cancellation. That’s alongside 28 hours of playback with the charging case, five adaptive sound modes, and 13.4mm drivers to power the listening experience. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a better idea of what you’ll be getting. Then head below for more.

Entering at a slightly lower price point, the 1MORE Stylish True Wireless Earbuds are a more affordable option to consider at $57. Though if you’re looking to snag a pair of ANC buds in the first place, the lead deal is hard to pass up with just how deep of a discount you’re looking at.

Then make sure to go check out all of the other discounted listening experiences in our headphones guide. After you’ve checked out all of the price cuts though, have a look at our recent review on the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z. Delivering a true wireless build and sleep-focused design, these are some of the most comfortable earbuds you’ll find on the market.

1MORE ComfoBuds Pro features:

1MORE’s proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology combines hybrid ANC technology, precise audio tuning, dual band ANC and wind noise reduction in one suite to deliver effective noise cancelling without compromising the sound quality. Featuring 5 noise reduction modes, ANC Strong (default), ANC Mild, Wind Noise Resistant, Pass-through (default) and off, 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro meet noise cancelling needs in different scenarios so you can hear what you want instead of what you have to.

