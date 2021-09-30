1MORE’s affordable ComfoBuds Pro with ANC are even more so at $60 (Save $35)

-
AmazonHeadphones1MORE
Reg. $95 $60

1MORE’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $59.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $95, you’re looking at 37% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $15 in order to mark a new all-time low. 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro arrive as a more affordable alternative to other flagship earbuds while still delivering active noise cancellation. That’s alongside 28 hours of playback with the charging case, five adaptive sound modes, and 13.4mm drivers to power the listening experience. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a better idea of what you’ll be getting. Then head below for more.

Entering at a slightly lower price point, the 1MORE Stylish True Wireless Earbuds are a more affordable option to consider at $57. Though if you’re looking to snag a pair of ANC buds in the first place, the lead deal is hard to pass up with just how deep of a discount you’re looking at.

Then make sure to go check out all of the other discounted listening experiences in our headphones guide. After you’ve checked out all of the price cuts though, have a look at our recent review on the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z. Delivering a true wireless build and sleep-focused design, these are some of the most comfortable earbuds you’ll find on the market.

1MORE ComfoBuds Pro features:

1MORE’s proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology combines hybrid ANC technology, precise audio tuning, dual band ANC and wind noise reduction in one suite to deliver effective noise cancelling without compromising the sound quality. Featuring 5 noise reduction modes, ANC Strong (default), ANC Mild, Wind Noise Resistant, Pass-through (default) and off, 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro meet noise cancelling needs in different scenarios so you can hear what you want instead of what you have to.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

1MORE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Philips’ WiZ 750-lumen BR30 Wi-Fi smart LED bulb ...
Just $6.50 Prime shipped will score this extended RGB m...
Roborock’s E4 Robot Mop and Vacuum now $100 off a...
TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Color Dimmable Light Bulb 2-...
9to5Toys Daily: September 30, 2021 – Apple MagSafe Ba...
The North Face offers new markdowns from just $18 + fre...
Save $90 on Anker’s eufy Go Cordless Stick/Hand V...
Take your cooking game to the next level with this digi...
Show More Comments

Related

Review: 1MORE ComfoBuds Z bring an extremely comfortable design to overnight listening

Reg. $12

Philips’ WiZ 750-lumen BR30 Wi-Fi smart LED bulb falls to low at under $6

Under $6 Learn More
New low

Just $6.50 Prime shipped will score this extended RGB mouse pad (All-time low, 30% off)

$6.50 Learn More
$129 off

Roborock’s E4 Robot Mop and Vacuum now $100 off at $250 shipped + more from $160

From $160 Learn More
28% off

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Color Dimmable Light Bulb 2-pack now $18 (Reg. $25) + more from $10

From $10 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 30, 2021 – Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $84, M1 iMac, more

From $18

The North Face offers new markdowns from just $18 + free shipping: Jackets, t-shirts, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $250

Save $90 on Anker’s eufy Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vac at $160 shipped + more from $140

$160 Learn More