Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air sees $110 Gold Box discount to new all-time lows

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now delivering a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air. Delivering $110 in savings on the entry-level 64GB model in several colors, the price has now dropped to $489. With free shipping across the board, you’re looking at the best offer to date at $11 under our previous mention. You can also lock-in the same discount on higher storage capacities, too.

For those who want to bring home one of the more recent iPadOS experiences, but don’t need the power of the M1 Pro models, going with the latest iPad Air instead is worth a look. It delivers much of the same form-factor, just centered around 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up he second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

Though if you’re in the market for the latest and most compact offering in Apple’s stable, we’re currently tracking another chance to save on the all-new iPad mini 6. Having dropped down to $474, this is another rare chance to pick up the recent release without having to pay full price.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

