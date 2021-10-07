Here’s another chance to save on Apple’s all-new iPad mini 6, now down to $474

Adorama is currently offering the all-new Apple iPad mini 6 for $474 shipped. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date that is the best we’ve seen outside of the pre-order promotion available once before. If now that the dust has settled and the verdict is in on Apple’s latest has you ready to pull the trigger, today’s offer gives you another chance to save.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

The second-generation Apple Pencil is always an easy recommendation for Apple’s latest iPads, and that same sentiment carries over to its new iPad mini 6. Right now the accessory is also on sale and marked down to $110, making it an even more affordable add-on to complete your new iPadOS experience. Whether it’s for taking advantage of the 8.3-inch Retina digital canvas or just more precise input, it’s a great addition into your kit.

Of course if you’re looking to opt for one of Apple’s larger releases, we’re still tracking the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro on sale, too. With $99 in savings across various storage capacities, you can score some of the best prices yet on the new Thunderbolt-equipped models starting at $749.

Apple iPad mini 2021 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

