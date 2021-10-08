Bring HomeKit to the front door with August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $200

-
Reg. $230 $200

Amazon now offers the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $199.99 shipped in both Silver and Matte Black styles. Delivering a rare discount, you’re looking at $30 in savings from the usual $230 price tag, the first price cut since June, and one of the best offers of the year. Delivering HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control, August’s latest smart lock enters with a 45% smaller design compared to its previous offerings. Wi-Fi connectivity means you won’t need an additional hub, and other notable features bring auto-unlocking functionality as well as the ability to share virtual keys. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then be sure to head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with a more invisible offering that isn’t quite as robust on the smart home front, the Level Bolt makes for a pretty compelling alternative to the lead deal. Down to $199 at Amazon, this one provides similar HomeKit functionality as the lead deal, just with a unique invisible design. Alongside the aforementioned Siri support, there’s also integration with Ring, the smartphone app, and using an old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review.

The work week is now coming to an end and you’ll find all of the best discounts in our smart home guide for other ways to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. Most notably, you can up the ante on security by saving up to $80 on eufyCam HomeKit systems, floodlight cams, and more from $36.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

