J.Crew fall re-boot collection drops an array of stylish footwear

J.Crew is updating your footwear with its fall re-boot collection that offers 20 styles that are very on-trend for this season. The array of different boots range from chino styles to hiker options and dressier footwear as well. These boots include premium materials like English Suede, durable Vibram soles, and Goodyear welts. Plus, J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the J.Crew fall re-boot collection.

J.Crew Kenton Chelsea Boots

One of the most notable styles from this collection is the Kenton Chelsea Boots. In case you’re not familiar with Chelsea boots, J.Crew states, “Invented in the mid-1800s, Chelsea boots became even more popular in the 1960s, thanks to their versatility and good looks.” These leather boots are sure to elevate any casual or dressy outfit and the stretch sides make them easy to pull on or off. The outsole features grooves to promote traction, and this style will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come.

Kenton Pacer Boots

Another style that’s great for this fall season is the Kenton Pacer Boots. This boot also has a high-quality leather exterior and a lace-up design for added support. One of the best features about these boots are the Goodyear welt outsole, which means that you can resole these boots again and again. This style looks nice with jeans or dress pants alike.

Nordic Hiker Boots

Enjoy the outdoors in style with the Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots. This style is available in three fun color options and are perfect for fall and winter. The hiking boots feature suede and nylon materials that are fully waterproof. They even has reflective details to help keep you visible in low light. Whether you’re heading out on the trail or hanging out with friends, these boots will be a go-to in your wardrobe.

Quoddy RL telos Chukkas

Finally, the Quoddy RL telos Chukka Boots are designed to be a nice mixture of moccasins, loafers, and boat shoes. This unique style was also made for comfort with a highly-cushioned insole, and you can also choose from two versatile brown coloring options.

