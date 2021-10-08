LEGO officially debuts four ‘The Batman’ sets with all-new minifigures, pre-order now

After our first report earlier in the year, today the LEGO Group has now unveiled several new creations from The Batman. With four new kits themed around the film, there’s a collection of all-new minifigures being joined by recreations of the Batcave, Batmobile, and more. Head below for all of the details and information on locking in your pre-orders.

LEGO The Batman sets officially unveiled

Next year will see the latest theatrical interpretation of Gotham City’s famous hero, with The Batman slated to premiere in March. Ahead of time, the LEGO Group is now getting in on the savings by officially announcing a new collection of sets themed around the film. Our first report earlier in the year noted that there would be three new creations to assemble, but now it looks like there was even more in store.

As a warning before we dive in, there are likely going to be minor spoilers for the film down below.

Across the collection, there are four upcoming sets that depicting the latest version of live-action Batman. Headlining is the latest brick-built version of the Batcave, which enters as one of the more eye-catching kits from the collection, though you’re also looking at two new Batmobiles and more.

Fittingly for the new wave of The Batman LEGO kits, there is also a new series of minifigures. There’s of course the Caped Crusader himself, which has been redesigned to fit with Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of the character. There are also all-new versions of Selina Kyle, Alfred, and Commissioner Gordon – Not to mention a cast of iconic villains like the Penguin, Riddler, and more.

All of the new The Batman LEGO sets:

  • Technic Batmobile: $99.99 | 1,360 pieces
  • Batcave: The Riddler Face-off: $79.99 | 581 pieces
  • Batmobile: The Penguin Chase: $29.99 | 392 pieces
  • Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit: $14.99 | 149 pieces

All four of the new The Batman LEGO sets will be debuting ahead of the film’s actual theatrical release. Each one of them will be available starting on November 1, with pre-orders now live from the official LEGO Shop.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Now that we’ve gotten a first look at the new LEGO The Batman sets, I definitely think there’s a lot to be looking forward to next month. Though the massive Tumbler is certainly going to be stealing the spotlight with the same November 1 release date, these are pretty slick builds too.

The previously unreported Technic Batmobile may be one of the more unique kits, though I don’t particularly like the look of it. It misses the mark in my opinion, though we’ll see what the final model looks like once it’s actually assembled in person.

On the other hand, the LEGO Group absolutely nailed the minifigures for its wave of The Batman sets. I’m sure fans of the hero will appreciate the refreshed looks on all of the characters, but especially on the Dark Knight himself.

One of the more subtle inclusions of the set also gives us a first look at the all-new type of stud shooter that was rumored with the Razor Crest Microfighter. It’ll be interesting to see the new piece rolled out in other sets over the course of 2022.

