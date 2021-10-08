Save up to 40% on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes starting at $90

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Philip Sonicare Powered Toothbrushes with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush at $89.95. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at the full 40% in savings and the best price to date that’s $20 under the previous discount. This Philips Sonicare toothbrush features three different brushing modes for everything from more gentle sessions to deeper cleans and more. It pairs with a docking station for recharging overnight, as well as a spare brush head and a charging case for taking on-the-go.

If the lead deal is a little pricy for your liking on an electric toothbrush, today’s Amazon sale also has you covered with some more affordable offerings. There’s still the same up to 40% in savings to be had, though without some of the more premium features found above.

Or you could just ditch the more well-known Philips branding in order to make out for less with these much more affordable AquaSonic toothbrush. Having been marked down to $59, you’re looking at similar ways to refresh your oral hygiene kit without having to spend as much cash. Get all of the details in our ongoing deal coverage right here.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 features:

Protective Clean 6500 rechargeable electric toothbrush delivers up to 100% less stains in just 7 days to whiten your teeth in just 1-week vs a manual toothbrush. It has a pressure sensor that protects your teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure. Brush heads wear out over time. Our Brush head Replacement reminder tracks how long you have been using your Diamond Clean brush head and how hard you have been brushing. It will beep to inform you when to replace your brush head. Customize your own brushing experience with 3 intensity settings and your choice of 3 modes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!