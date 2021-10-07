AquaSonic toothbrush 2-pack for $59: UV sanitizing, 10 heads, chargers, more (Reg. $80)

Reg. $80 $59

Woot is now offering Amazon Prime members the AquaSonic DUO PRO electric toothbrush bundle for $58.99 shipped. Regularly $80 at Amazon and currently on sale for $75 with the on-page coupon, today’s offer is up to 26% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it might not say Oral-B or Philips on the box, there’s a ton of value on these popular toothbrushes. Firstly, you get two of them along with a pair of travel case, a massive collection of 10 brush heads, and a dual charging/UV sanitization base for roughly the price of a single, less capable Oral-B brush setup. A 10-pack of Oral-B brush heads costs more than today’s entire package, for example. Whether it’s for you and your special someone or to keep one at work, today’s deal is worth a closer look. More details below. 

But if you don’t need two, and the extra bonus gear there doesn’t interest you, grab a Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush for $20 Prime shipped and call it a day. This is just one brush with no extra brush heads and just a basic charger without the sanitization feature, but it will save you even more. 

Once your new personal care routine is in order, dive into the Levi’s Friends and Family Event or today’s Merrell sale to upgrade your fall and winter wardrobe. Over in our fashion deal hub, you’ll find even more as well including the TOMS Friends and Family Event, this morning’s Under Armour event, and much more right here.  

More on the AquaSonic DUO PRO electric toothbrush bundle:

Upgraded features include new smart toothbrushes with rechargeable lithium Ion batteries (1 charge = 30 days of use), upgraded ProFlex brush heads, and 4 improved modes with smart timers. A new UV sanitizing and true wireless charging base with auto timer kills 99.99% that can remain even after rinsing. Duo Pro comes complete with 10 brush heads and 2 travel cases for a total of 15 items included in the box.

