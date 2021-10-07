AquaSonic toothbrush 2-pack for $59: UV sanitizing, 10 heads, chargers, more (Reg. $80)

Woot is now offering Amazon Prime members the AquaSonic DUO PRO electric toothbrush bundle for $58.99 shipped. Regularly $80 at Amazon and currently on sale for $75 with the on-page coupon, today’s offer is up to 26% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it might not say Oral-B or Philips on the box, there’s a ton of value on these popular toothbrushes. Firstly, you get two of them along with a pair of travel case, a massive collection of 10 brush heads, and a dual charging/UV sanitization base for roughly the price of a single, less capable Oral-B brush setup. A 10-pack of Oral-B brush heads costs more than today’s entire package, for example. Whether it’s for you and your special someone or to keep one at work, today’s deal is worth a closer look. More details below.

But if you don’t need two, and the extra bonus gear there doesn’t interest you, grab a Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush for $20 Prime shipped and call it a day. This is just one brush with no extra brush heads and just a basic charger without the sanitization feature, but it will save you even more.

More on the AquaSonic DUO PRO electric toothbrush bundle:

Upgraded features include new smart toothbrushes with rechargeable lithium Ion batteries (1 charge = 30 days of use), upgraded ProFlex brush heads, and 4 improved modes with smart timers. A new UV sanitizing and true wireless charging base with auto timer kills 99.99% that can remain even after rinsing. Duo Pro comes complete with 10 brush heads and 2 travel cases for a total of 15 items included in the box.

