Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards are down to new Amazon lows from $270

Amazon is now offering the white Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro for $269.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from the usual $299 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $20 under discounts we’ve seen in the past and a new all-time low. You can also save on the 12.9-inch model, which is down to $329.98 from $349.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside of the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re still rocking a previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, don’t forget that you can currently save $101 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio. Having dropped to an Amazon all-time low, you can bring home the accessory for $98. While it’s not as feature-packed as the lead deal, you’re looking at much of the same elevated physical typing experience.

Another must-have accessory to the latest iPads is also on sale today, with the Apple Pencil 2 dropping to $110 at Amazon. Though if you’re looking to get in on the M1 action for the first time, we’re still tracking up to $99 in savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

