Save $101 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro at low of $98

Amazon is now offering the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $98 shipped. Down from the usual $199 price tag, you’re looking at $101 in savings and a match of the all-time low set only once before back on Prime Day earlier this summer. If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros and have no plans to upgrade anytime soon, grabbing this discounted accessory will let you breath new life into the package. It delivers physical keys to upgrade your typing experience and magnetically snaps onto the back of your iPad Pro while using the built-in Smart Connector so you won’t have to worry about charging. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you find yourself being able to live without the folio design or benefits brought on by the Smart Connector, even more cash can be saved by going with Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $36 instead. While it won’t bring any extra protection to your device and will have to be recharged, it’ll still deliver a much more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on the touchscreen.

Though if you’re looking to upgrade to a new iPad, we’re seeing two of the latest releases on sale to close out the week. The most recent edition of 10.9-inch iPad Air has received a $110 Gold Box discount this morning at Amazon, falling to new all-time lows. That’s alongside another chance to save on the all-new iPad mini 6. Having dropped down to $474, this is another rare chance to pick up the recent release without having to pay full price.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro and iPad Air (3rd generation) is a full-size keyboard when you need one, and provides elegant front and back protection when you don’t. With two convenient viewing angles and no charging or pairing required, it’s simple to just attach the keyboard and start typing.

Best iPad Deals

