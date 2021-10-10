Apple’s official AirTag Leather Key Ring falls to new all-time low of $29 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering the Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring for $29 shipped in Saddle Brown. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at the best price to date, one of the very first price cuts across the board, and a rare chance to save on one of Apple’s official cases. Delivering a stylish way to affix one of Apple’s new item finders to a backpack, keys, and more, its recent AirTag Leather Key Ring enters as one of the brand’s more premium offerings. Comprised of specially tanned European leather, the case holds AirTags in place with a looping form-factor that can clip to a variety of accessories. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Apple’s own in-house offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. As nice as the lead discount is for those who want a first-party accessory, there are plenty of other options for securing your item finder for less.

Though if you’re looking to bring home a first-party offering at a more affordable price tag, Apple’s new AirTag Loop ditches the leather build for just that. Currently on sale for one of the first times, you’re looking at an all-time low of $19. Or you could just opt for four of these carabiner AirTag cases at $10 for the package.

AirTag Leather Key Ring features:

The leather key ring is thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials. The stainless steel is as striking as it is strong, while the European leather is specially tanned and soft to the touch. And it fits snugly over your AirTag, so you never have to worry about it falling out. AirTag is sold separately.

