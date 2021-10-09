Score four carabiner AirTag cases at just $2.50 each (All-time low, 33% off)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback from 730,000+) via Amazon is offering the 4-pack of Vena Carabiner AirTag Cases for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Now that Apple has unleashed an item tracker of its own, the only thing that may be holding you back is the cost of its first-party cases. In some instances, those cost more than each individual AirTag. This deal remedies that by delivering four at roughly $2.50 each. Best of all, each unit includes its own carabiner. This way you’ll be able to easily connect AirTags to a wide variety of items with little to no fuss required.

Unsurprisingly, the deal above is one of the best values you can find for what you’re getting. That being said, if you’d prefer something with a leather-like design, check out this pair at at under $8 Prime shipped. This is actually a deal we spotted over the last week, so be sure to check that post out for more details.

And if you would prefer a first-party offering, Apple’s new AirTag Loop is down to $19. You can also snag Belkin’s recent AirTag cases at $10. Be sure to take a moment and look through our long list of the best AirTag keychains, cases, and straps. Oh, and don’t forget that you can still grab a couple of aluminum USB-C to USB-A adapters for $7.

Vena Carabiner AirTag Case features:

Vena’s silicone rubber case is tailored to store and protect Apple AirTags. The high quality silicone case is designed to combine exquisite aesthetic appeal with high-tech AirTags. The case comes with an aluminum alloy carabiner, making it easy to hang off any item, whether small or large.

The silicone rubber is comfortable to touch, lightweight, and stretchable, allowing the AirTags to be easily installed and removed. It is also washable, allowing you to freshen up the cases whenever they begin to show signs of use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!