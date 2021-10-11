Knock some kids’ gifts out in Amazon’s Melissa & Doug play set sale from $8 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a range of popular Melissa & Doug play sets for the kids. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The offers start from just over $8 and include a range of the brand’s high-quality play sets. From construction and farm to pretend kitchenware and art sets, there’s something here for just about any kid out there and to help knock some upcoming birthday gifts off of your list at a discount. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the sale. 

Melissa & Doug Amazon toy sale:

If you’re long for some more high-tech gear for the youngsters, we spotted some notable offers on Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speakers today alongside ongoing offers on Amazon’s Fire HD tablets for kids. Those offers join price drops on Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit as well as Crayola’s World Space Week discounts, educational materials, livestreams, and more

More on the Melissa & Doug Pet Vet Play Set: 

  • Complete vet set with pets: The Melissa & Doug examine & treat pet vet play set is a 24 piece set with a plush dog and cat, pretend play vet medical equipment, and a tote bag for easy storage
  • Help children develop empathy: Our pretend play vet set has been recognized by toy experts at good housekeeping institute for helping kids develop empathy while they play
  • Make house calls anywhere: Our vet set with animals includes a stethoscope, thermometer, syringe, ear scope, tweezers, clamp, cast, bandages, “Treatments,” “Ointments,” and a reusable double sided checklist for office visits

