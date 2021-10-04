Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits now starting from $69 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set for $69 shipped. You’ll also find the Mario edition marked down to $74.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $100 each, this is $6 below the official Nintendo summer price drop on the Luigi set and matching on Mario. It is also within about $9 of the lowest we have ever tracked. Bring Mario Kart on Nintendo Switch to life by building your own course on the living room floor and racing the included RC-style kart around your home with up to 4 other players (individual Mario Kart Live kits required for each player). Learn more in our hands-on review and down below.

Mario Kart Live live kit includes the RC-car as well as a series of track pieces to build your own augmented reality Mario Kart course right on the living room floor (or any relatively flat surface). Players can even set their own power-ups and course obstacles, all of which you can get a closer look at right here.

Then head right over to today’s best game deals roundup for some rare deals on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Pokémon Snap, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more. You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of the upcoming Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online games and controllers as well.

More on Mario Kart Live Home Circuit:

Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart

Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality

The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course

Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play

Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; sold separately)