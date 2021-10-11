Save $149 on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air at an Amazon low from $850

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB to $849.99 shipped. You’ll also find the same price at Best Buy. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low with $149 in savings attached. The upgraded 512GB model is also seeing the same $149 discount, which brings it down to $1,099.99.

Bringing M1 to fan-less build that’s perfect for taking on-the-go or using away from the desk, Apple’s latest MacBook Air delivers all of the performance gains you’d expect. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

This week is already off to a pretty notable start in our Apple guide, as some of the best prices of the year have gone live across the current stable of devices. New Amazon lows have arrived on not only the official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74, but also Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards from $270.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

