Spigen’s new GaN/II USB-C Chargers now up to 30% off starting at $14

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its latest USB-C wall chargers headlined by the new 27W GaN model at $13.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, you’re looking at the very first price cut at 30% off and a new all-time low. With the latest handsets from not only Apple, but Samsung and the like all opting to ditch chargers from the packaging, this 27W offering from Spigen is a must-have. Its compact design is powered by GaN technology and sports a single USB-C port for topping off your gear. Though there’s no foldable plug, the charger will still rest in the palm of your hand for easily throwing into an everyday carry. Head below for more.

Spigen USB-C chargers on sale:

All of the other best discounts for your new iPhone can be found in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, which has prices starting at $9. Though we’re also tracking a series of exclusive offers on Oakywood iPhone 13 cases, too. These deals deliver rare opportunities to save on the brand’s new and premium offerings with 15% off sitewide.

Spigen 27W USB-C GaN Charger features:

27W Output via USB-C PD and 25W PPS provides the fastest charging speed for iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, 13, Galaxy S21, S20, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Note 20 and more. For Multi-device users, it fast charges your tablet including iPad Air, Galaxy Tab series. Due to the 3D PCB Technology the charger becomes 36% smaller than 20W stock charger. It saves spaces and doesn’t interrupt other chargers plugged in the power strip or wall outlet.

