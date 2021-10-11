Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Folding Wireless Power Bank $48 (Save 20%), more

Amazon is now offering the new OtterBox Performance Folding Wireless Power Bank for $48 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at the very first price cut on the recent release and a new all-time low. Having launched back in August, the new OtterBox Performance Folding Wireless Power Bank delivers a 10000mAh internal battery to pair with its unique folding design with an integrated 10W Qi charger. So it can recharge your handset while also propping it up in both vertical and horizontal orientations. There’s also a USB-C port for wired refuels, too.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack drops to new all-time low of $74 (Reg. $99)
- UGREEN 100W 4-Port USB-C Charger: $62 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- ESR iPhone 13/Pro Screen Protector: $11 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Belkin’s MagSafe 15W 2-in-1 Charging Stand powers your iPhone 13 at $80 (New low)
- OMOTON Alumium Smartphone Stand 2-pack: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- AINOPE 40W USB-C Car Charger: $15 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Skip Series 7 and save on cert. refurb Apple Watch starting at $110 instead
- Spigen DuraSync 60W USB-C Cable: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- OLEBR Aluminum Charging Stand: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Sony’s popular XM3 true wireless earbuds deliver best-in-class ANC at low of $128 (Save $70)
- COMSOON Bluetooth Receiver: $9 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code CVCNA3UI.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 now $200 off with ECG monitoring and more starting at $200
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Apple Watch Series 7 sees pre-order discount with launch day delivery
- UGREEN Right Angle USB-C Cable: $13 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREENSD311
- ESR Cloud Soft iPhone 13 Pro Case: $21 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- Pad & Quill’s new iPhone 13 leather wallet cases hit all-time lows from $68 (Reg. $110+)
- Addtam Power Strip w/ USB: $20 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- UGREEN 40W Dual USB-C Charger: $21 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Foldable Smartphone Stand: $12 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Rest your iPhone 13 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at a low of $17 (Save 23%)
- AINOPE Dual USB Car Charger: $13 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- UGREEN 100W USB-C Charger: $65 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
We know that gamers spend an average of 120 minutes gaming on their consoles and PCs. With the best titles draining your power at 1% a minute, phone batteries can’t keep up with your gaming stamina. Not to mention, standard wireless charging banks don’t let you game and charge without the mess of cords and a makeshift “stand.”
Introducing the Folding Wireless Power Bank, the on-the-go gaming charging bank that lets you wirelessly charge your phone in landscape or portrait mode so your game doesn’t stop until you say so. Folding Wireless Power Bank is also equipped with a fast charge USB-C port to power up your controller or a second device simultaneously. The sturdy built-in adjustable stand keeps your phone charging while you keep on gaming. And, when you’re done, simply fold down the stand and pack it up. Folding Wireless Power Bank is the perfect travel companion featuring an array of charging options that give you power for gaming on the go.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!