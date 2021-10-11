Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Folding Wireless Power Bank $48 (Save 20%), more

Amazon is now offering the new OtterBox Performance Folding Wireless Power Bank for $48 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at the very first price cut on the recent release and a new all-time low. Having launched back in August, the new OtterBox Performance Folding Wireless Power Bank delivers a 10000mAh internal battery to pair with its unique folding design with an integrated 10W Qi charger. So it can recharge your handset while also propping it up in both vertical and horizontal orientations. There’s also a USB-C port for wired refuels, too.

We know that gamers spend an average of 120 minutes gaming on their consoles and PCs. With the best titles draining your power at 1% a minute, phone batteries can’t keep up with your gaming stamina. Not to mention, standard wireless charging banks don’t let you game and charge without the mess of cords and a makeshift “stand.”

Introducing the Folding Wireless Power Bank, the on-the-go gaming charging bank that lets you wirelessly charge your phone in landscape or portrait mode so your game doesn’t stop until you say so. Folding Wireless Power Bank is also equipped with a fast charge USB-C port to power up your controller or a second device simultaneously. The sturdy built-in adjustable stand keeps your phone charging while you keep on gaming. And, when you’re done, simply fold down the stand and pack it up. Folding Wireless Power Bank is the perfect travel companion featuring an array of charging options that give you power for gaming on the go.