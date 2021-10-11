Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Folding Wireless Power Bank $48 (Save 20%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesOtterBox
40% off From $9

Amazon is now offering the new OtterBox Performance Folding Wireless Power Bank for $48 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at the very first price cut on the recent release and a new all-time low. Having launched back in August, the new OtterBox Performance Folding Wireless Power Bank delivers a 10000mAh internal battery to pair with its unique folding design with an integrated 10W Qi charger. So it can recharge your handset while also propping it up in both vertical and horizontal orientations. There’s also a USB-C port for wired refuels, too.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

We know that gamers spend an average of 120 minutes gaming on their consoles and PCs. With the best titles draining your power at 1% a minute, phone batteries can’t keep up with your gaming stamina. Not to mention, standard wireless charging banks don’t let you game and charge without the mess of cords and a makeshift “stand.”

Introducing the Folding Wireless Power Bank, the on-the-go gaming charging bank that lets you wirelessly charge your phone in landscape or portrait mode so your game doesn’t stop until you say so. Folding Wireless Power Bank is also equipped with a fast charge USB-C port to power up your controller or a second device simultaneously. The sturdy built-in adjustable stand keeps your phone charging while you keep on gaming. And, when you’re done, simply fold down the stand and pack it up. Folding Wireless Power Bank is the perfect travel companion featuring an array of charging options that give you power for gaming on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
OtterBox

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Hybrid iPhone 13 Case $14 (...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 100W GaN II USB-C Charge...
Grab 189Wh of backup power with Renogy’s Type-C, ...
Save up to $80 on LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti ...
UGREEN’s new 25W USB-C adapter refuels iPhone 13 ...
Amazfit’s new GTR 3/Pro and GTS 3 wearables have ...
SodaStream’s Terra Sparkling Water Maker hits Ama...
Show More Comments