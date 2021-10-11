Oakywood offers exclusive 15% off sitewide for 9to5 readers: New wood iPhone 13 cases, more

After just taking a look at the brand’s new magnetic wood desktop accessories, we now have an exclusive offer for 9to5 readers on the Oakywood iPhone 13 cases. In fact, today’s promotion applies to everything Oakywood sells sitewide, whether that’s its felt iPad sleeves we reviewed previously or its handmade oak and walnut monitor stand shelf, everything is now 15% off with our special code. Shipping prices vary by order and delivery location and start at around $5 or so. Head below for more details, deals on the new Oakywood iPhone 13 cases, and our exclusive promo code.

Exclusive Oakywood iPhone 13 case and accessory deals:

All 9to5 readers can now use code 9to5 at checkout to knock 15% off the new Oakywood iPhone 13 cases alongside everything else you’ll find on the brand’s official site. Deals on Oakywood’s handcrafted, natural accessories don’t come around very often, so now’s a great time to score yourself a new wooden iPhone 13 case or some high-quality desktop gear with a rare discount attached.

The new Oakywood iPhone 13 Walnut or Cherry Wooden MagSafe Case, for example, currently fetches the same $45 it launched at last month. But using our exclusive discount code above, your total will drop down to $38.25, the lowest price we have ever tracked on the latest MagSafe-ready models.

Available in real walnut or cherry wood finishes, each purchase will get one tree planted and yield a high-quality, natural cover for your precious new Apple handset. Learn more about the latest iPhone 13 cases from Oakywood in our launch coverage right here.

And remember, the code will also apply on the brand’s felt MacBook and iPad sleeves, the previous-generation iPhone cases, its felt wool AirPods cases, this handmade oak and walnut monitor stand, and everything else you’ll find on the brand’s official site.

More on the Oakywood iPhone 13 Wooden MagSafe Case:

A wooden MagSafe case for iPhone 13 will perfectly complement your device and protect it against damage. With the wooden MagSafe case designed by Oakywood, you will take full advantage of the possibilities offered by your favorite device – and at the same time add a touch of natural charm to it. Durable walnut wood, precise fit of the case to all iPhone 13 models, compatibility with Apple accessories

