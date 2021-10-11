VUDU’s 3-for-$15 mix-n-match 4K movie sale discounts Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy, more

VUDU is back with a mix-and-match three for $15 4K movie sale. Our favorite trio is War of the Worlds, Arrival, and Jack Reacher. Individually purchased, you’d pay $15 for War of the Worlds, $10 for Arrival, and $15 for Jack Reacher, with this sale delivering a combined savings of $25. Today’s deal makes the movies just $5 each and is a match for what we normally see them fall to in VUDU or iTunes discounts. Adapted from the classic H.G. Wells story, Tom Cruise takes center stage in the latest War of the Worlds rendition in 4K. Alongside that, Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner star together in Arrival for a thrilling journey after a mysterious spacecraft touches down on earth. Tom Cruise again takes over your TV in Jack Reacher, where an ex-military investigator brings a best-selling novel to life. There are quite a few options to choose from in VUDUs sale, but you can head below for some of our other favorite picks.

More 3-for-$15 4K picks:

Don’t forget that Apple’s weekend sale with $10 or less movies is still live. There, you’ll find flicks centered around halloween, James Bond, and more. After that, head on over to our media guide for other great ways to save.

More on War of the Worlds:

An ordinary man has to protect his children against alien invaders in this science fiction thriller, freely adapted from the classic story by H.G. Wells. Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) is a dockworker living in New Jersey, divorced from his first wife Mary Ann (Miranda Otto) and estranged from his two children Rachel and Robbie (Dakota Fanning and Justin Chatwin), of whom he has custody on weekends. On one such visitation, looking after the kids becomes a little more difficult when, after a series of strange lighting storms hit his neighborhood, Ray discovers that a fleet of death-ray robotic spaceships have emerged nearby, part of the first wave of an all-out alien invasion of the Earth.

