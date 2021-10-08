Apple ends the week with $10 or less movie sale: Halloween, James Bond, more

-
Save now $10 or less

The weekend has just about arrived and Apple is discounting a selection of films to get you ready for those spooky movie nights. Discounting a selection of Halloween flicks like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus, there’s also a series of other $10 or less titles joined by James Bond bundles and more. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new $10 or less movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from different genres for $10 or less, which are down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags.

Apple is also celebrating the theatrical release of No Time to Die by discounting a selection of James Bond bundles today. You’ll find everything from the full collection to different packages featuring each of the iconic actors to don the mantle of 007. There’s also this ongoing Blu-ray package discount available for those who want to go the physical route, too.

